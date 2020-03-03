Britain says health service, drug prices not up for…

LONDON, March 2 – Britain said on Monday that the price its state funded National Health Service (NHS) pays for drugs would not be on the table in trade talks with the United States.

“The NHS will not be on the table. The price the NHS pays for drugs will not be on the table,” a trade mandate published by government said.

“The services the NHS provides will not be on the table. The NHS is not, and never will be, for sale to the private sector, whether overseas or domestic.”

(Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)