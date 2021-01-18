Britain to host G7 summit in June

LONDON, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Britain will host the first in-person Group of Seven (G7) summit in almost two years in June this year, according to a statement released late Saturday by the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use Britain’s G7 Presidency “to help the world build back better from coronavirus and create a greener, more prosperous future,” said the statement.

It also said the summit will be held in Carbis Bay, Cornwall in southwestern Britain from June 11-13. Australia, India and South Korea are invited as guest countries.

The leaders will “address shared challenges, from beating coronavirus and tackling climate change, to ensuring that people everywhere can benefit from open trade, technological change and scientific discovery,” said the statement.

The G7 gathers Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The European Union is an invitee to the G7.

“Coronavirus is doubtless the most destructive force we have seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world order we have experienced. It is only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future,” said Johnson.

Britain will also host a number of meetings throughout the year between government ministers from the G7, both virtually and in different locations across Britain. These ministerial meetings will cover economic, environmental, health, trade, technology, development and foreign policy issues, according to the statement. Enditem