Britain to lure top scientists with new fast-track visa system

LONDON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — A new fast-track visa scheme aimed at attracting the world’s top scientists, researchers and mathematicians to post-Brexit Britain was announced Monday.

The new bespoke Global Talent route will come into force on Feb. 20 with no cap on the number of people able to come to Britain.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “To lead the field and face the challenges of the future we need to continue to invest in talent and cutting edge research.”

“That is why as we leave the EU I want to send a message that the UK is open to the most talented minds in the world, and stand ready to support them to turn their ideas into reality.”

The Global Talent route, which replaces an existing Exceptional Talent route, will provide a new fast-track scheme, which will enable Britain-based research projects that have received recognized prestigious grants and awards to recruit top global talent.

The British government said in a statement that “the changes are part of the initial phase wider reforms to enable those with world-class skills in science and research to come to the UK as soon as possible.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the reforms coincide with ambitious government investment of up to 300 million pounds (392 million U.S. dollars) to fund experimental and imaginative mathematical sciences research over the next five years.