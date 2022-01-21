Britain will FREEZE as temperatures drop to -6C before blizzards hit, according to the UK weather snow forecast.

Britain will FREEZE as temperatures drop to -6°C before blizzards hit, according to the UK weather snow forecast.

The precise date on which the UK will experience the coldest night of the season so far has been revealed.

As an Arctic blast grips the UK, temperatures will drop as low as -4C today.

As Britain braces itself for the coldest night of the year TONIGHT, health officials have issued a rare warning about the cold.

The temperature in the north west of England dropped to -4C this morning, and the chill is expected to last through the night.

Temperatures in the north west, Wales, and the south west of England will drop as low as -3°C today, with temperatures dropping below zero across the country later.

Forecasters predict that overnight frosts in some areas will last all day.

During the morning, patches of mist and fog will take a long time to clear.

The weather will then be dry with sunny spells, but cloud cover will vary across northern and western areas.

Showers or spots of rain are also possible in northwestern Scotland.

According to new research, the precise moment they expect spirits to lift after the dreary winter months will be 10.21am on March 24.

The study, conducted by Yakult Light, discovered that the January blues have a significant impact, revealing that we yearn for a variety of things, including spring flowers blooming, spending time in pub gardens, and the smell of freshly cut grass.

The unpopularity of January is confirmed by the fact that three out of four of us (76%) say it is the time of year when we most need a mood boost after the holidays.

More than half (52%) blame it on the cold and rainy weather, while 64% say the thing they miss the most is longer daylight hours.

Almost half of us (46%) are tired and low on energy, 43% are irritable, and 41% are less sociable as a result.

As a result, Brits are looking forward to the start of spring in March and the activities that come with warmer and longer days, with half anticipating spending more time outside.

Snow will fall in London before the end of the winter, according to forecasts.

On February 9, the capital is expected to see snowfall.

However, on January 28, parts of Scotland and the north-east will be battered.

The odds on next month being the coldest February since records began have been slashed to just 3-1

