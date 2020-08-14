‘Britain’s biggest player’ who claims to have bedded 2,500 women caged for brutal attack on Gerard Pique’s ex-girlfriend

A SERIAL womaniser branded ‘Britain’s biggest player’ has been jailed for four years for a series of brutal assaults on his latest girlfriend.

Daniel Wagster, who claims to have bedded 2,500 women in a decade, repeatedly beat and bit the woman, an ex-lover of soccer star Gerard Pique.

One of the violent rows was sparked by her earlier fling with the footie ace.

And in another incident, the victim was woken up by Wagster him saying: ”I would love to slit your throat, if I did I would only get 15 years.’

In a disturbing phone call personal trainer Wagster told her: ”I don’t care if you call police. If they catch up with me they will catch up with you.”

At Manchester crown court, Wagster, of Hale, Cheshire, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard the pair had been in a relationship since February last year after being friends for five years.

Last August, Wagster moved in with her but falsely claimed she was cheating on him.

The first incident occurred Wagster’s birthday when he grabbed her by the hair, bit her nose, then pinned her against a wall at home.

She stood by him but after a night out a club they rowed again back home and he pinned her down on a sofa and bit her on the face three times.

The woman threw Wagster out but refused to make a complaint to police due to his claims he had schizophrenia.

She also suffered a broken finger in the attack.

She eventually complained to police and when interviewed by police he denied assault.

Wagster had a string of previous convictions including assault on a previous partner, harassment, battery and criminal damage.

His lawyer Neil Fryman blamed some of the incidents on alcohol and mental health issues.

Sentencing Judge Hilary Manley told Wagster: “You took a young, vibrant and hardworking woman and turned her into a fearful, traumatised and damaged victim.

“Your demeanour when her victim impact statement was read out in the court suggests you feel no remorse at all.

“Your relationships with women are typified by physical and emotional abuse.

“You are a dangerous offender who exerts violence and control over women.”

Wagster will be on licence until 2025 following his release from jail under the terms of an extended sentence. He was also banned from contacting the victim indefinitely under the terms of a restraining order.

on on or EMAIL [email protected]