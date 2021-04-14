Britain’s Cavendish wins Tour of Turkey 3rd stage

ISTANBUL

British cyclist Mark Cavendish won the third stage of the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on Tuesday.

“I said I’ll never get tired of winning and it’s a very nice feeling again today. We tried to start from the front today. There was a bit of a hump with small cobblestones. The wind was coming from the right. It was a question of staying patient,” Cavendish said via the race’s Twitter account.

“Turquoise and green jerseys: Mark Cavendish(@deceuninck_qst ) is both GC and points classification leader after 3rd stage,” Tour of Turkey said on Twitter.

Cavendish, 35, has now won his second consecutive stage in the race.

Alpecin Fenix team’s Jasper Philipsen from Belgium finished second, while Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB team’s Polish cyclist Stanislaw Aniolkowski was third in the Beysehir – Alanya stage with is 212.6 kilometers (132 miles).

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey began in Konya instead of Nevsehir because of bad weather in the region.

Tour stages:

Stage 1: Konya – Konya (72.4 kilometers, 45 miles)

Stage 2: Konya – Konya (144.9 kilometers, 90 miles)

Stage 3: Beysehir – Alanya (212.6 kilometers, 132 miles)

Stage 4: Alanya – Kemer (184.4 kilometers, 114.5 miles)

Stage 5: Kemer – Elmali (Gogubeli) (160.3 kilometers, 99.6 miles)

Stage 6: Fethiye – Marmaris (129.1 kilometers, 80.2 miles)

Stage 7: Marmaris – Turgutreis (180 kilometers, 111.8 miles)

Stage 8: Bodrum – Kusadasi (160.3 kilometers, 99.6 miles)