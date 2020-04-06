Britain’s Plan B when Team Johnson is out of action? The answer is unclear

By Michael Holden and Kylie MacLellan

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters). The British Constitution does not provide a clear answer to the question many Britons currently have: what happens if Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is undergoing tests for persistent symptoms of coronavirus in hospital, cannot continue?

Johnson was hospitalized on Sunday, which his office said was a “precautionary step” after he tested positive 10 days ago and was still suffering from high temperatures. He remains responsible for the government, his office said.

Johnson said he couldn’t work with self-isolation at his residence on Downing Street, as did Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who also tested positive for the virus.

However, the fact that two such key leaders in Britain’s fight against the pandemic have contracted the disease has raised questions about how the government would function in a time of global crisis without it.

According to experts, the constitution – an unwieldy collection of sometimes old and contradictory precedents – does not offer a clear, formal “plan B” or successor scenario.

“We weren’t in this situation, we didn’t have to think about it before,” Catherine Haddon, a senior fellow at the Institute for Government, told Reuters shortly after Johnson’s initial diagnosis.

While in the United States the vice president reinforces when the president dies or becomes incapable of action, Britain has no formal deputy or prime minister to take over.

However, Downing Street has already said that Secretary of State Dominic Raab would represent if necessary.

The Cabinet Handbook also does not provide guidelines for those circumstances that govern governance rules and conventions, and there is little priority.

When asked who would stand up for the prime minister, his spokesman said: “The prime minister has the power to delegate responsibility to each of his ministers, but at the moment it is the prime minister and then the foreign minister.”

CHURCHILL’S STROKE

In June 1953, then Prime Minister Winston Churchill suffered a stroke while in office. His illness was kept so secret that some high-ranking ministers knew nothing about it.

Churchill surprised the doctors by recovering to continue his duties, returning to Downing Street and leading the cabinet two months later.

More recently, Tony Blair was twice treated for heart disease during his tenure as prime minister in the early 2000s, each time briefly reducing his workload for a few days.

Officials said if Blair had been unable to act, his then deputy, John Prescott, would have taken over until a new leader was elected.

There is no indication that Johnson cannot do his job. Since his diagnosis, he has continued government efforts through the use of conference calls.

COME THROUGH?

Bob Kerslake, civil service director from January 2012 to September 2014, said Johnson’s role was crucial at this point, stressing that visible leadership was essential.

Kerslake spoke to Sky News last month after Johnson tested positive and said officials should know what would happen if senior ministers were unable to do their job.

The loss of Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, who coordinates government policies, would be a major blow.

“He is critical to all of this,” said Kerslake. “If he was sick for any reason, who takes over from him?”

Haddon from the Institute for Government said some powers had been delegated specifically to cabinet ministers, so there was a question of what would have happened if they were not available.

“If you have come at a time when … you have secretaries of state who cannot do their job, there are questions about whether junior ministers in your department are acting on your behalf,” she said.

A lawmaker in Johnson’s party who has repeatedly tried to introduce a law to formalize who would replace a prime minister in the event of incapacity to work said last month that nobody seemed to know what would happen.

“In a national emergency, you don’t want to care who is responsible,” Peter Bone told the Mirror newspaper. (Edited by Mark Bendeich and Daniel Wallis)