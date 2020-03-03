Britain’s Raab flies to Turkey to show support on Syria

LONDON, March 2 – British foreign minister Dominic Raab will visit Turkey on Tuesday to show support for Ankara’s efforts to negotiate an end and lasting ceasefire in Syria, his office said.

Fighting has escalated dramatically in recent days in northwest Syria, where Turkey has sent thousands of troops and military vehicles in the last month to counter Syrian government forces’ advances in the last remaining bastion held by rebels.

Raab began his first official visit to the Gulf on Monday.

“Turkey is on the frontline of some of the most difficult and serious challenges we face with the Syrian regime and Russian forces continuing to escalate the violence on its border,” Raab said in a statement.

"We have been clear in our condemnation of the Syrian regime's actions in Idlib and we will continue to raise concerns about its flagrant violations of international law."