Britain’s THIRD coronavirus patient dies as cases shoot to 278 in biggest daily jump yet

A third patient in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus has died, it emerged tonight, as the number of cases in Britain shot up to 278 in just 24 hours.

The male patient, aged over 60, had ‘significant underlying health conditions’ and had recently returned from trip to Italy. He was being treated at North Manchester General Hospital’s specialist regional unit for infectious diseases.

It came as Northern Ireland reported five new cases of coronavirus last night, adding to the biggest daily rise in the number of cases reported in the UK. The Department of Health said on Sunday afternoon that as of 9am on Sunday there were 273 coronavirus cases and 64 new patients.

Health chiefs faced serious questions last night as it emerged travellers from Italy, at the centre of Europe’s outbreak with more than 7,000 cases, said they had been able to get off flights to the UK without seeing any officials.

Flights from countries including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia are subject to so-called enhanced monitoring measures. This means that when a passenger feels unwell they should alert the air crew. The pilot will then have to ask the destination airport for permission before anyone can disembark. Leaflets are then handed out to all passengers about calling NHS 111 and self-isolating if they experience a cough, sore throat or temperature.

Public Health England claimed it had been carrying out ‘enhanced monitoring’ of all flights from northern Italy since last Wednesday but had not extended the measure to flights from southern Italy – meaning travellers may be coming into the UK with the virus without being detected.

Several travellers from Italy – including Milan – said they had passed through UK airports without seeing any officials.

As the UK’s coronavirus cases tally continues to rise, Boris Johnson is to hold an emergency meeting of the government’s Cobra committee to discuss whether the country should shift from a ‘contain’ to a ‘delay’ phase as health officials grapple to control the virus.

Easyjet has grounded all its flights to northern Italy on Monday and said it will review those scheduled until April 3. Ryanair and British Airways said that they do not have any plans to review flights.

The UK is reportedly preparing for as many as 100,000 deaths due to the virus. This figure was accepted by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who stressed the government is looking at the ‘scientific worst case scenario’.

The British Foreign Office has warned against ‘all but essential travel’ to regions in northern Italy after the country placed the region of Lombardy, home to some 16million people, on lock down in an attempt to stop the virus spreading. It has reported the highest number of cases outside China.

Announcing the death of a third person in the UK due to coronavirus, the UK’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, wrote: ‘I am very sorry to report that a third patient in England who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died. I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected.

‘The patient, who was being treated at the North Manchester General Hospital, was over 60 years old and had significant underlying health conditions. They had recently travelled from an affected area. Contact tracing is already underway.’

Health chiefs faced criticism last night as it emerged that people who had flown into the UK from Italy had not been subject to stringent checks. Public Health England said it would be extending the checks to all flights from Italy this Wednesday, although that is more than two and a half weeks since cases out there first began to escalate.

Federico Gatti, of the UK bureau of Italian broadcaster Mediaset, tweeted yesterday: ‘Just landed in London from Milan. Zero checks. No info. How can it be possible?’

A spokesman from PHE said they ‘welcomed feedback’, adding that enhanced monitoring should be in place for all flights from northern Italy.

Professor Hugh Pennington, a microbiologist based at the University of Aberdeen, said he was ‘surprised’ the checks weren’t been done.

Professor Jonathan Ball, a virologist at the University of Nottingham, said it ‘absolutely makes sense for these measures to be implemented’.

The developments came on a turbulent day as:

University Hospital Southampton said last night that the ‘small number’ of patients and staff which came into contact with the coronavirus sufferer that worked at the hospital have been informed and ‘will be appropriately isolated’.

‘Any patient affected by the temporary closure will be contacted directly,’ they said in a statement. ‘The Trust is following Public Health England and NHS guidance in respect of the virus and all other services are operating normally.’

They said patients and staff should continue to attend appointments normally and come into work unless they have been advised not to do so.

Announcing the cancellation of all flights to northern Italy on Monday and a review of its schedule until April, easyJet said: ‘We expect to continue to reduce the number of flights in and out of Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Venice and Verona airports in the period up to April 3 and will provide a further update on our schedule in due course.’

Passengers affected by the change will receive an email or text message and will be offered either a full refund or the option of changing their flights.

British Airways and Ryanair have both confirmed that they have no plans to ground flights.

Oxford University also revealed that a student had been diagnosed on its website, but stated that the risk is ‘very low and that university and college activities can continue as normal’.

The university did not reveal what country the student had travelled from but said its immediate concerns were for the affected student and their family, along with the health and well-being of university staff, students and visitors.

‘It has been established that the affected student did not attend any university or college events after they felt ill, when they subsequently self-isolated,’ they said.

‘As a result, PHE has advised that the risk to other students and staff is very low and that university and college activities can continue as normal. They have also advised that the university and colleges do not need to take any additional public health actions in the light of this specific case.

‘We have worked with PHE to make sure that anyone who was in contact with the student after they fell ill have been notified and that they are able to access support and information as needed. PHE do not consider individuals infectious until they develop symptoms.’

It added that the university is taking the situation ‘very seriously’ and said support would be available for those with any concerns, adding that they would share any further updates of the infection as appropriate.

In an internal note seen by MailOnline Vice-Chancellor Louise Richardson added that the university had been advised that it does not need to take any additional public health actions in light of the case.

‘We have anticipated this eventuality and have been preparing for it for some weeks now. Moreover, given the rate of infection across the country, there will in all likelihood be other cases’.

This morning a spokesperson for Oxford University said there were unable to reveal where the student had travelled from and said that the university was continuing to follow advise from Public Health England.

One church in Newcastle closed today after it was reported a member of the congregation tested positive for the virus, while a doctors surgery in Hemel Hempstead was also closed for cleaning.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also admitted it is now a question of ‘when’ the UK will face a mass coronavirus outbreak – as she confirmed that experts fear a huge death toll in a ‘worst case’ scenario.

Officers wearing hazmats were seen arriving at student accommodation in Edinburgh University on Saturday night.

Two officers were seen in the suits on campus, and two emergency response vehicles were also parked outside.

A witness told MailOnline that they had arrived at the campus at around 7pm last night. It is not yet clear why the team was at the campus.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ‘We have well-rehearsed procedures in place to deal with all communicable viruses, including coronaviruses. We are actively working with the Scottish Government and other colleagues nationally, and are well prepared in addressing any cases in Scotland.’

Scottish First Minister Sturgeon stressed in a TV interview on Sunday that most people who contract the illness will only suffer ‘mild symptoms’.

But she accepted that the government was preparing for a 100,000 deaths. Asked reports of the figure in the Sunday Times, Ms Sturgeon told Sky News: ‘We’re looking at the scientific worst case scenarios right now… these kind of figures are very much worst case scenarios.’

She added that the government was looking to mitigate the impact on vulnerable people.

‘These kind of figures are broadly in terms of the worst case scenarios that we face,’ she said. ‘But they are not forecasts. They are not forecasts of what will necessarily happen.’

On moving to the ‘contain’ phase of UK reaction, Ms Sturgeon said: ‘It probably is a case of ‘when’ now.’

‘This is a serious situation, but the vast majority of people who get this virus will have very mild symptoms and recover reasonably quickly.’

Worried Britons have been pictured wearing face masks on streets in the UK and public transport, as concerns over the spread of the virus rise.

Supermarket shelves have also been cleared by shoppers desperate to ensure they have enough provisions in case areas of the UK enter a Wuhan-style lock down. The government is not thought to be considering a lock down of large areas at present.

Usually bustling areas of London including Soho remained relatively empty last night as many opted to stay at home.

Companies in Canary Wharf have also sent all their employees home after it emerged people who had tested positive for coronavirus had visited their offices.

MailOnline has contacted Edinburgh University and the Scottish Government for comment.

By Jemma Carr for MailOnline

The coronavirus death toll in Italy has risen by 133 to 366 as the country imposed a lockdown affecting 16 million people in a desperate bid to combat the spread of the killer bug.

The number of confirmed cases in the country increased by 1,492 to 7,375, with the new figures representing by far the largest daily rise in fatalities since the outbreak came to light last month.

Italy, which is the hardest hit European nation, has the highest number of cases outside China, the epicentre of the deadly disease, overtaking South Korea.

The head of the Civil Protection Agency said today that, of those originally infected, 622 had fully recovered, compared to 589 the day before. Some 650 people were in intensive care against a previous 567.

The quarantine imposed today by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stops about 16 million people from moving in and out of the entire Lombardy region as well as parts of Emilia Romagna, Marche, Piemonte and Veneto.

The majority of the deaths were in the Lombardy region in northern Italy, the civil protection agency said.

Anyone who flouts the quarantine rules – in which no-one can leave the ‘orange zone’ without a serious reason – could face three months in prison or a fine of up to 206 euros (around £178).

While information about the penalty for breaking the rules was released, confusion still reigned as residents and tourists tried to figure out exactly when and how the new rules were coming into effect.

Travellers rushed to train stations and crammed aboard standing-room-only trains, tucking their faces into scarves and sharing sanitizing gel.

While regions of Italy are under an extreme quarantine, Britons in the coronavirus-ridden zone are free to travel home without facing penalties.

The Foreign Office confirmed that British tourists in the northern parts of the country ‘are free to return home or complete their holiday’ under guidelines from the Italian government.

They said nationals will not be met by anyone at the airport in Britain, nor will they be put into quarantine or told to take a test for the bug which has killed 3,500 world wide and has infected more than 100,000.

News of the impending quarantine was leaked to Italian media early prompting further chaos as people rushed to get out of the affected areas.

Under the quarantine, bars and restaurants will remain open but must ensure that everyone is seated at least three feet apart or face being shut down.

Weddings and funerals are also forbidden under the new rules.

The areas quarantined are: Lombardy, Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Pesaro, Urbino, Alessandria, Asti, Novara, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Vercelli, Padua, Treviso and Venice.

A total of 11 towns in Italy were already considered part of a ‘red zone’, meaning they are the worst-hit areas.

Southern regions of the country warned hundreds of thousands of its people who emigrated to work in the north of the country not to return home.

The governor of Puglia made an impassioned plea on Facebook for them to remain in the north.

Michele Emiliano said: ‘I speak to you as if you were my children, my brothers, my nephews and nieces: stop and go back.

‘Get off at the first train station, do not catch planes … turn your cars around, get off your buses. Do not bring the Lombard, Veneto and Emilia epidemic to Puglia.’

Inmates in four Italian prisons revolted over new rules introduced to contain the coronavirus outbreak, which include a ban on family visits, a prison officers union said.

Prisoners at jails in Naples Poggioreale in the south, Modena in the north, Frosinone in central Italy and at Alexandria in the northwest had all revolted said the union, Osapp.

At Modena, near Bologna, two prison officers were injured and around 20 staff members had to leave the prison after the inmates revolted. The prison was now being guarded by police officers, the Ansa news agency reported.

At Frosinone, south of Rome, police had to be called in to restore order after about a hundred prisoners barricaded themselves into a section of the prison.

The protesting inmates drew up a list of demands, including the right to have visits from their loved ones, and tried to negotiate with the prison management, the Agi news agency reported.

And families of some of the inmates at Poggioreale, a suburb of Naples, gathered outside the prison to support them.

Italian football was plunged into a state of chaos and confusion when the kickoff to a Serie A match between Parma and SPAL faced a last-minute delay following a call from Italy’s Minister for Sport to suspend the league during the outbreak.

The chaotic football season witnessed a player revolt over the idea of having to play matches during the coronavirus outbreak and the league demand for the games to go ahead.

The game at the Stadio Ennio Tardini was set to be the first closed-doors match since the Italian government ordered that all games are played in empty stadiums until April 3 in a bid to control the spread of the disease.

Games in Turin where Juventus and Inter Milan faced off and AC Milan’s fixture against Genoa were also played without any supporters in the stands.

Alitalia also said it was suspending national and international flights to and from Milan’s Malpensa airport from March 9 after the government ordered a lockdown of large areas of northern Italy.

In a statement, the Italian flag carrier said it would operate only national flights from the smaller Milan Linate airport, and reduce the number of flights between Venice and Rome.

International routes will be served from Rome’s Fiumicino airport. The new regime will continue until at least April 3, the airline said.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis broke with centuries of tradition by enlisting the help of technology for his weekly Angelus prayer.

‘I am close through prayer with the people who suffer from the current coronavirus epidemic,’ the 83-year-old pontiff said in a message recorded at the Vatican library and aired live on a screen on Saint Peter’s Square.

The Pope himself tested negative for the contagion after he fell ill on Ash Wednesday with symptoms of a cold including a cough, fever, chills and sore throat.

Around the world, more and more countries are bracing for a surge in virus cases as the global death toll hits 3,500 with more than 100,000 diagnoses.

Some nations are imitating China – where the virus first emerged late last year and which has suffered the vast majority of infections – by imposing travel controls and shutting down public events.

Many countries – including Australia, Vietnam and the USA – have banned entry to anyone who has travelled through or to China recently.

Other countries, including Jordan and Lebanon, have also banned entry to anyone who travelled to Italy.

Mr Conte said: ‘For Lombardy and for the other northern provinces that I have listed there will be a ban for everybody to move in and out of these territories and also within the same territory.

‘Exceptions will be allowed only for proven professional needs, exceptional cases and health issues.’

It comes as the leader of one of Italy’s ruling parties tested positive for coronavirus marking the first senior politician to catch the bug in the nation.

Nicola Zingaretti is leader of the Democratic party and rules as part of a coalition with Five Star Movement.

Some regional politicians were also taken by surprise.

Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia Romagna region, said parts of the decree were confusing, and asked the premier for more time to come up with ‘coherent’ solutions.

The mayor of Asti, in the Piedmont region, posted an irate video on his Facebook page condemning Rome for not keeping regional leaders in the loop.

‘Nobody told me,’ said Maurizio Rasero, adding that he had hundreds of messages on his mobile phone from alarmed citizens.

‘It’s incredible that information that is so delicate and important would come out in the newspaper first, leaking everywhere even before local authorities learn about it.’

Other countries around the world were also limiting activities, with events and festivals called off, and travel restrictions and warnings issued.

Around 90 countries outside China have reported infections, with Colombia, Costa Rica, Cambodia, Malta and Paraguay reporting first cases in the past 24 hours.

A nosedive in tourist traffic and possible disruptions to supply chains sparked fears of a worldwide economic slowdown.

Saudi Arabia banned spectators at any sports competitions, and the NBA, as well as British and Japanese sports teams, are considering doing the same, as baseball and soccer seasons are starting.

The spread of the virus has also taken a psychological toll.

Authorities and manufacturers have been trying to assure panicking consumers they do not need to hoard toilet paper, which has vanished from store shelves in various nations.

Of particular concern are passenger-packed cruise ships, many of which are confronting their own virus problems.

The Grand Princess, where 21 people tested positive for the virus, was heading for the port of Oakland, California, after idling off San Francisco for several days. There is evidence that the ship was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of almost 20 cases during an earlier voyage.

US Vice President Mike Pence said: ‘Those that will need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those who will require medical help will receive it.’

President Donald Trump said he would have preferred not to let the passengers disembark on to American soil, but would defer to medical experts.

In Egypt, a cruise ship on the Nile with more than 150 people on board was under quarantine in the southern city of Luxor after 12 positive tests.

Also on Saturday, the port of Penang in Malaysia turned away the cruise ship Costa Fortuna because 64 of the 2,000 on board are from Italy. The ship had already been rejected by Thailand, and is now heading to Singapore.

And in Malta, which reported its first case of the virus yesterday, the MSC Opera ship agreed not to enter the Mediterranean country’s port amid local worries – even though there are no infections suspected on board. The ship continued to Messina, Sicily, where passengers were allowed to disembark after officials reviewed medical records.

While the global death toll has risen past 3,400, more people have now recovered from the virus than are ill with it.

As of Saturday, nearly 90,000 cases have been reported in Asia; more than 8,000 in Europe; 6,000 in the Middle East; about 450 in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean; and fewer than 50 cases reported so far in Africa.

The virus is still much less widespread than annual flu epidemics, which cause up to five million severe cases around the world and up to 650,000 deaths annually, according to the WHO.

In Iran, fears over the virus and the government’s waning credibility has become a major challenge to leaders already reeling from American sanctions. More than 1,000 infections were confirmed overnight, taking the country’s total to 5,823 cases, including 145 deaths.

South Korea reported 93 new cases on Sunday morning, taking the total to 7,134, with 50 deaths overall.

China on Sunday morning reported 44 new cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest level since it began publishing nationwide figures on January 20, and 27 new deaths.

But while infections were increasing more slowly, the country was struck by a fresh tragedy: A hotel used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients collapsed on Saturday, killing at least four people.

In the United States, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention urged older adults and people with severe medical conditions to ‘stay home as much as possible’ and avoid crowds.

The number of deaths linked to coronavirus in Washington state reached 16, although that figure could be higher, based on figures released by the nursing home at the centre of the outbreak.

The Life Care Centre of Kirkland said on Saturday that, since February 19, 26 of its residents have died. Typically, about three to seven residents die at the facility each month.

Even islands in the middle of the Indian Ocean have not been spared, with the tiny archipelago nation of the Maldives reporting its first cases. Health authorities there locked down two of its tourist resorts after two expatriate workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The virus has returned to Vietnam, which reported its first new coronavirus case in three weeks as a woman who had returned from a trip to Europe during which she visited London, Milan and Paris.

Nguyen Hong Nhung, 26, was admitted to a hospital in the Vietnamese capital on Thursday suffering from a fever.

Greece has recorded 21 new cases, bringing the total in the country to 66.

Most of the cases were individuals in a travelling party that had gone on a pilgrimage to Israel and Egypt, the health ministry said in an announcement. The group returned to Greece on Feb. 27.

One of the travellers, a 66-year-old man, was in intensive care in the city of Patras in the western Peloponnese.

A row has erupted there between doctors and the influential Church of Greece over whether to restrict Holy Communion amid a rising number of coronavirus cases.

In Italy one of the big impacts has been loses of billions among the nation’s hotels, restaurants and popular tourist sites.

The federation of hospital doctors this week stressed that no exception ‘for religious, sacramental or metaphysical reasons’ should be made to state health warnings to please the Church.

Greece has so far confirmed 45 coronavirus cases, most of them among a group of pilgrims that travelled to Israel and Egypt last month.

But in the run-up to Orthodox Easter in April that traditionally sees a high turnout, the church is holding its ground.

‘It’s not possible to shut down churches, or to not give out Holy Communion,’ bishop Chrysostomos of Patras, one of the areas with the most virus cases, said this week.

‘Whoever believes that holy communion is life has nothing to fear, it’s a matter of faith.

‘Across the centuries, there is no case of sickness spreading through Holy Communion,’ he told Open TV.

In Romania, the Orthodox Church has allowed worshippers to bring their own spoon to communion and to kiss icons in their own homes.

The accelerating spread of coronavirus emptied Italian train stations and airports while turning parts of Rome into a ghost town.

Many of the city’s outdoor restaurants and cafes were either closed on Friday night or had free tables.

The expansive street that runs from Rome’s Colosseum along the Forum was deserted and the magnificent ruins weren’t swarmed by tourists.

The sharp drop in visitor numbers is wreaking havoc with the Italian tourism industry and contributing to fears that the anaemic economy is about to tip back into recession.

It comes as the WHO told all countries to make containment ‘their highest priority’ as the global death toll reaches 3,000 with more than 100,000 confirmed cases.

The WHO called the spread of the coronavirus ‘deeply concerning’.

Yesterday, the Italian government revealed they would draft in retired doctors to battle the crisis.

The decision to bring in 20,000 additional staff to fight the escalating epidemic was one of several measures adopted by the government during an all-night cabinet meeting after the country reported 49 more deaths in one day.

The Italian government said its medical recruitment drive should help double the staff of hospitals’ respiratory and infectious disease departments.

It should also increase the number of intensive care beds from 5,000 to 7,500 in the coming days.