‘Britain’s worst mother’ Karen Matthews and her paedophile fiancé are seen together

Karen Matthews and her paedophile fiance have been pictured for the first time since police were called to a bust-up at her home.

The 44-year-old, dubbed ‘Britain’s worst mother’, was pictured with criminal lover Paul Saunders, 57, buying trainers, visiting a Pets at Home store and getting a fish and chips.

The sick couple were also seen lighting up inside a white transit van and Saunders, who was jailed for abusing a 15-year-old girl, was pictured visiting a NatWest bank.

Police swooped on the mother’s home on Thursday in a town in the south of England, and spoke to both before leaving without making any arrests.

Video footage obtained by MailOnline shows Matthews and Saunders leaving a B&M store and walking out of a fish and chip shop. Saunders was also filmed helping Matthews into their white van.

He picked up disgraced Matthews, who faked her own daughter’s kidnapping in 2008, several streets from her home this Saturday.

Matthews was pictured wearing a beanie hat, black puffer jacket, black jeans and dirty trainers as she moved through the town.

Fiance Saunders, who is on the sex offenders register, was seen wearing a beanie, hooded coat, baggy trousers and black shoes.

Matthews reportedly got engaged to paedophile Saunders, who is a handy man, six weeks into their relationship.

She was pictured flashing a ring on her wedding finger this month that bears an uncanny resemblance to Kate Middleton’s.

‘The recent behaviour has shocked me. She knows about his past, she doesn’t care,’ a friend told The Sun.

‘She thinks he’s the victim in all of this. Now she’s planning on having a baby with him. God forbid if they ever have a child.’

Matthews has had a number of nasty rows with her fiance recently after their engagement was revealed by a friend this month.

When officers were called to her home this week they went door to door before leaving the area.

Matthews was also offered £50,000 to leave the country and never return this week.

She had allegedly angered locals in the town where she moved to after a four-year stint in prison as she sees herself as a minor celebrity.

The amount offered is the same as she tried to get in reward money after staging daughter Shannon Matthew’s disappearance.

The note read: ‘Don’t panic. Dear Miss Karen or whatever you call yourself now.

‘I speak on behalf of many people. I will happily give you £50k you still seem to be searching for.

‘In return I require you shut the f*** up and leave the country!! No f***ing kidding.

‘Think hard on this. I’ll be in touch.

‘Bye.’

Matthews was released from prison after serving half her sentence at New Hall prison, near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, and Foston Hall prison in Derbyshire.

Her daughter has been removed from her mother’s care and received a new identity.

Saunders has admitted engaging in sexual activity with a child, making indecent images of a child and two counts of sexual assault.