BritBox Reveals First Original Programme — The Return of Spitting Image

Beloved old satirical series Spitting Image is returning (again) only this time it’s with a more specific UK focus – and the money’s coming from the all-new pockets of Your Dad streaming service BritBox.

Original co-creator Roger Law is back to head the creative team too, which might be good as he knows his stuff, but also might be bad as from what we remember the jokes all got a bit stale last time by about 1990. Production company Avalon is handling it, which should be a positive development as it’s behind such modern smashes as Taskmaster and Catastrophe.

The announcement comes with an initial list of puppets that may raise or entirely crater your expectations, with the likes of Dominic Cummings, James Corden, Donald Trump, RuPaul, Boris Johnson, Beyoncé, Elon Musk, Harry & Meghan, Bernie Sanders, Prince Andrew, Adele and Vladimir Putin all scheduled to do their funny bits, and the promise of “weather updates from our roving reporter Greta Thunberg.”

New Spitting Image will arrive exclusively on BritBox from Autumn 2020, which is annoying as I had “Autumn 2020” down as when it would close. At least it being there will make it hard to be exposed to by accident. [ITV]