British Airways is the latest airline to cancel some US flights due to concerns about 5G aircraft safety.

British Airways has become the latest airline to cancel some flights from the United Kingdom to the United States due to fears about 5G mobile phone technology near major airports.

Only a few flights have been impacted, according to the company, and passengers will be able to arrive at their destination on the same day.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States has warned that 5G signals may interfere with radio altimeters, a critical piece of equipment that measures an aircraft’s altitude.

Yesterday, the US aviation watchdog began announcing which airports and aircraft models would be affected, with Boeing 777s being particularly vulnerable.

It comes after some US wireless carriers began using the new “C-band spectrum” to expand their 5G services.

“The highway is already there, and C-band is adding more lanes to the highway,” an ATandT spokesperson said.

AT&T and Verizon have both announced that the 5G rollout near busy US airports, which was set to begin today, will be postponed.

The technology is being implemented as planned in some parts of the United States.

British Airways canceled a few flights from London Heathrow to Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco on Wednesday.

Only a few services have been impacted, according to the airline, and customers will be offered a full refund or the option to rebook.

Customers can now travel on alternate services while still arriving at their destination on the same day as planned, thanks to the company’s aircraft swapping.

Some Boeing 777 flights have been replaced by larger planes like the Airbus A380.

“Safety is always our priority,” the company said in a statement, “and while we had to cancel a handful of services, we’ve done everything we can to minimize inconvenience for our customers.”

Some of our flights have had their aircraft changed, and passengers on cancelled flights have been rebooked onto alternate flights.

“Like other airlines, we are disappointed that some of our customers’ travel plans have been disrupted.”

Other airlines have canceled far more flights, with Emirates, based in Dubai, canceling all of its flights, bringing the total number of flights canceled to nine.

