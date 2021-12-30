British Airways makes a blunder when launching a new flight, confusing Glasgow with Portland, Oregon in the United States.

The airline has announced the launch of a new direct flight to Portland, but Glaswegians were left laughing when an advertisement for the flight featured images of the South Portland Street suspension bridge.

A British Airways ad for a new route has left Glaswegians scratching their heads after the airline hilariously mistook a bridge in the city for Portland, Oregon.

The airline announced earlier this month that direct flights from London to Portland would be available starting in the summer.

Despite the fact that Portland, Oregon is a 12-hour flight away, the online ad campaign featured a sight that Glaswegians are familiar with.

Instead of posting a photo of Portland’s famous Japanese Garden or the popular Oregon Zoo, BA executives chose a photo of Glasgow’s South Portland Street suspension bridge, which was an advertising blunder.

“BA launched a new flight to Portland, but they mixed up S Portland Street Bridge in Glasgow with Portland, USA!” wrote one Glaswegian who noticed the apparent blunder.

As we muddle our way through the wine-drinking, food-eating haze of Christmas and New Year, mistakes are bound to happen.

From CNN’s lead political anchor Wolf Blitzer “going the wrong way down the M8” to the Glasgow father who mistook a fence for an exotic bird in 2021, there have been plenty of gaffes.

Despite the error, it’s good news for Londoners looking to book flights to see the ad’s beautiful ‘Portland’ bridge.

We’re only an hour away from Heathrow!