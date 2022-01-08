British businesses are being hit by bureaucratic Brexit checks at a time when they are most vulnerable.

Brexit checks have started, and they’re hitting British businesses when they’re most vulnerable.

Inflation is rising, worker shortages are crushing us, and consumers are suffering, but No. 10 is introducing policies that will exacerbate the problem.

The new year’s gift from the government to British businesses is yet another dose of pain, courtesy of Brexit.

Under the multiple crises that have hit the economy – from inflation to pandemic chaos to labor shortages – businesses have barely had a chance to catch their breath.

And now they’re going to be suffocated once more by a new trade barrier.

Brexit trade barriers were primarily imposed on British exports to Europe until this month.

The final components of a hard border, however, are now being applied in the opposite direction.

On January 1, checks on European exports to the United Kingdom were implemented, resulting in increased costs, more form-filling, more red tape, and more man-hours wasted on the pointless dated burden of bureaucratic mandates.

What’s going on has four major components.

Customs declarations are the first.

Importers bringing goods into the UK from Europe could postpone filing their customs declaration for six months in 2021.

They must now submit them at the border, filling out a complicated, time-consuming document with multiple data fields and technical information.

Because of the trade agreement that the UK and the EU signed, most goods only face low or no tariffs.

But the dreaded shadow of bureaucracy rears its head even here.

To avoid paying customs, you must prove that the product was made in Europe.

A country of origin check is what this is called.

If a company imports an Italian sausage from Rome, for example, they must be able to prove that all of the ingredients originated in Europe.

Sanitary and phytosanitary checks (SPS), which are designed to protect plants and animal products from disease, are the most stringent of all requirements.

The true nightmare of these inspections, which often entail on-the-spot physical inspections and extensive documentation signed off by veterinarians, has been postponed until later this year.

Last week, however, the initial pre-notification requirement was imposed.

The Goods Vehicle Movement Service (GVMS) is the last piece of the puzzle.

This binds all of the declarations together and attaches them to a vehicle, letting customs officials know that everything is in order.

The system is currently experiencing teething problems.

