Infosurhoy

British celeb world shaken after ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack found dead at 40

0
By on News

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been found dead in her London flat, aged 40. Flack was due to appear in court in March, after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend.

British celeb world shaken after ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack found dead at 40

Flack’s body was found on Saturday, and the cause of her death has yet to be confirmed. Her family confirmed her passing in a statement to the Press Association on Saturday evening. A lawyer for the family said that Flack took her own life.

Famed for hosting reality show ‘Love Island’ on ITV between 2015 and 2019, Flack’s personal life was a turbulent one. The presenter was due to appear in court next month to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, outside her home in December.

Flack was barred from contacting Burton since the incident, though the pair shared photos of each other on Instagram the day before Flack was found dead. 

British celebrities and fans took to Twitter on Saturday to send their condolences. Some blamed the tabloid press for “hounding” the former Love Islander following her arrest last year.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply