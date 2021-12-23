British citizens are being barred from entering two more European countries.

As a result of the high number of cases of omicron in the UK, a number of European and other countries have changed their travel policies for British citizens.

With the Omicron covid variant spreading rapidly across the United Kingdom, a number of countries have taken steps to reduce the risk posed by British visitors.

The UK’s daily coronavirus case count has risen several times in the last week, with Scotland reporting 2,434 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

As a result, a number of European and non-European countries have amended their travel rules to include UK citizens, with Austria and Sweden being the most recent.

Many British tourists’ plans to spend the winter skiing season in Austria have been dashed after the country designated the UK as a ‘virus variant area.’

The following are the most recent restrictions for Austria and Sweden:

On December 22, Austria announced that the United Kingdom would be added to the list of virus variant areas.

Travellers who have visited such areas in the previous 10 days must be quarantined for 10 days upon arrival unless they have been fully vaccinated, including a booster dose, and have a negative PCR test.

According to reports, this will go into effect on December 25, with any exemptions to be confirmed later.

The PCR test must be negative within 72 hours of arrival.

Travellers should find out if they need to fill out a pre-travel clearance form at least 72 hours before arriving in Austria.

You will generally not be allowed to enter Austria if you are not fully vaccinated.

There are a few exceptions to this rule, such as residency or habitual abode in Austria or another EU member state, pregnancy, health issues that prevent vaccination, or work-related reasons.

“Children under the age of 12 do not have to provide a test result if they are traveling under the supervision of an adult,” the Foreign Office adds.

If the accompanying adult must self-isolate, so must the child.

The child can then join the adult in leaving self-isolation.

When traveling alone, the same rules apply as they do for adults.

“Children aged 12 to 18 who have not yet received all of their vaccines can benefit from.

