British family of four are tested in Majorca hospital for coronavirus

Four British people have been admitted to hospital on the holiday island of Majorca after coming into contact with a coronavirus sufferer.

Local authorities say they are a couple and their two children.

The father has been quarantined at the island’s main hospital Son Espases.

His wife and kids have also been admitted to the same hospital in the capital Palma after tests to see if they have the killer virus.

The admissions occurred after the unnamed dad, who lives in Majorca, went to the hospital on Thursday to inform medics he had been in contact with a person who had tested positive for the virus in France.

His wife and children were admitted after he was quarantined.

The results of tests on all four will be analysed at a lab in Madrid and not are expected to be back at the hospital until after the weekend.

None of the four Brits are said to be showing any signs of ill health.

The regional health authority confirmed in a statement the coronavirus emergency protocol had been activated.

It said: ‘The case under investigation affects four members of the same British family living in Majorca who have been examined by health professionals.

‘The father went to Son Espases Hospital and the mother and children were subsequently transferred to the hospital for evaluation.

‘The family have said they were in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus in France.

‘The man has been quarantined and samples have been taken from all four to send them to a laboratory in Majadahonda in Madrid.

‘They have all been admitted to hospital.’ Earlier this month Spain confirmed its first case of coronavirus, a German holidaymaker who remains in hospital on the Canary island of La Gomera.

Overnight it emerged an American citizen has died in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the coronavirus outbreak began.

The death toll now stands at more than 700. More than 34,000 people have been infected with the virus worldwide.

Javier Murillo, head of internal medicine at Son Espases Hospital, said: ‘Yesterday afternoon we attended the British father in A&E after he arrived at the hospital by his own means.

‘He was checked out by medical staff immediately and he was found to be completely asymptomatic.

‘He told us that a week earlier and for 24 hours only he had experienced muscle pain and a sensation of fever.

‘The rest of his family were brought to the hospital that night by ambulance and they were evaluated by A&E staff.

‘The mother and one of the girls were completely asymptomatic.

‘One of the girls had experienced a fever for the first time earlier that day, with a 38 degree temperature, although by the time she got to A&E she was better and didn’t have a fever.

‘They were tested for flu and that test came back positive in the case of the girl who had been suffering from fever.

‘They were also tested to rule out the possibility they have coronavirus. The samples have been taken and were sent to Madrid this morning/yesterday morning (SAT).

‘The four patients were fine this morning/yesterday morning (SAT). The girl still had fever which is normal when you have flu.’