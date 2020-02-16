British father tests positive for coronavirus in Majorca as his wife and children are cleared

A British father-of-two has tested positive for coronavirus in Majorca, bringing the global number of infected UK citizens to eight.

The 46-year-old patient caught the killer bug in France late last month, but only developed symptoms on return to his Palma home on the Spanish island.

Tests on the 46-year-old’s wife and two daughters, aged seven and 10, have come back negative, regional health officials confirmed.

The Balearics’ regional health authority said in a statement: ‘The results have confirmed the man admitted to Son Espases Hospital on Friday does have coronavirus.

‘His wife and two daughters have tested negative and are asymptomatic at present.

‘A study of other people who could have come into contact with the man has begun.’

Local authorities confirmed yesterday the British expat, who lives in Marratxi near Palma, had sought help after coming into contact in France with someone later diagnosed with coronavirus.

He flew back to Majorca by plane after his January 25 to 29 trip to France.

Eleven coronavirus patients have been confirmed on French soil, including five UK citizens at an Alpine ski chalet yesterday.

These Britons – including one nine-year-old child – came into contact with another UK national who stayed at the Contamines-Montjoie resort near Mont Blanc after returning from a business conference in Singapore.

He later flew back to the UK and took himself to hospital in Brighton where he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

This man was the third case confirmed on British soil, along with two Chinese nationals quarantined in York.

British honeymooner Alan Steele also tested positive in Yokohama, Japan, after he was carted off the cruise liner Diamond Princess and put into isolation.

The infection rate worldwide has soared past 37,000 since the outbreak spawned in Wuhan, China, late last year.

Last night, the global death toll jumped to 813, higher than the number of recorded deaths in the 2003 SARS epidemic.

The highly infectious bug has an incubation period of up to 14 days, during which time a carrier can still spread the virus despite not displaying any symptoms.

To stop any more Britons catching the virus, the Foreign Office has been airlifting those trapped in Hubei province back to the UK.

The final government-chartered flight for those stranded landed today.