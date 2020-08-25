British foreign secretary to visit Palestine, Israel for peace process: Palestinian authorities

RAMALLAH, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will visit the West Bank and Israel this week to push the peace process between the two sides, Palestinian authorities said Monday.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye told reporters that Raab is going to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad al-Maliki, as well as himself on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, British Consulate in Jerusalem said in a press statement that Raab’s visit aims to push “renewing the peace process between Palestinians and Israelis.”

The statement added that Britain is “working to prevent the Israeli annexation plans that aim to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, as well as encouraging the negotiations based on the two-state solution.” Enditem