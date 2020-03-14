British government urged to implement lockdown to prevent COVID-19 spread

LONDON, March 14 (Xinhua) — Over 100,000 petitioners have urged the British government to implement a lockdown in Britain to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the country.

The petition, submitted to the official government petition channel on Friday, says that the country needs to “follow suit the containment procedures of countries that have been greatly affected by COVID-19 such as Italy.”

Britain should restrict unnecessary travel between towns and cities, it adds, saying that travel should only be permitted for work or emergency purposes, and public gathering should be discouraged.

“It is better to spend money to contain the virus and treat the relatively low numbers who are ill now rather than wait for more casualties,” the petition’s author wrote.

The British government considers for debate in parliament any official petition that reaches at least 100,000 signatures.

As of Friday, the country had registered a total of 798 COVID-19 infections, and 11 related deaths.