British graphic designer wins prize for world’s best MULLET after adopting hairstyle in Australia

A British graphic designer has won the prize for the world’s best mullet after brushing up on his ‘business in the front, party in the back’ hairstyle which he adopted during a trip to Australia for a skateboarding competition.

Rob Ayton, 31, won the best international mullet at Mulletfest, held in Kurri Kurri, a small town in the Hunter Region of New South Wales in Australia.

The British man from Bideford, Devon, took on the hairstyle as a joke during his trip to Australia in 2017, but eventually became partial to the look and continued to grow his locks out. His hair is currently down to his shoulder blades.

Last week, Mr Ayton competed against seven other people sporting mullets from around the world after arriving in Australia for a skateboarding competition.

‘I’ve never been a fan of the mullet or the rats tail, but I have to say I do like the mullet now so my point of view has changed dramatically,’ he said.

‘It genuinely feels like it’s been a religious ceremony for me, Australia – you’ve been amazing.’

Mr Ayton said it takes three things to be able to grow a mullet; time, patience and being able to handle ‘a s*** tonne of negative feedback’.

Men travelled from across the globe to show off their luscious locks for the annual contest, with entrants flocking to the Chelmsford Hotel to be judged on their haircut, presentation and stage presence.

Categories for the fun-filled event included ‘everyday’, ‘grubby’, ‘ranga’ (red hair), ‘vintage’, ‘extreme’, ‘international’ and ‘junior’.

Logan Andrew, a contestant from Canada, travelled 13,500km for the big day.

A trio of friends made the trip from Melbourne, while other attendees drove in from across the state.

Liam Arnold, from Newcastle, dressed for the occasion in a matching buttoned shirt and shorts set with the VB logo emblazoned across it. He paired the ensemble socks also resembling the iconic Australian beer.

Revellers made the most of the event by dancing inside the pub and sucking down refreshing beverages.

According to the event’s Facebook page, Mulletfest saw their first proposal during Saturday’s festivities.

The mullet hairdo is when hair is cut short at the side and front of the head but left long at the back.

The famous, or infamous, business-at-the-front, party-at-the-back hairstyle has a speckled history.

About 1,500 years ago, Byzantine scholar Procopius described a group of young men who wore their hair long at the back and short over the forehead.

But for others, including the Oxford English Dictionary, use of the term mullet was ‘apparently coined, and certainly popularised, by American hip-hop group the Beastie Boys’.

The first Mulletfest was held in 2018 and welcomed more than 150 entrants.