Local media reported Thursday that British parliamentarians have been warned about a female Chinese national who is allegedly attempting to influence them.

A letter from parliament speaker Lindsay Hoyle conveyed the warning from British intelligence services to MPs.

MI5 has contacted Hoyle, according to Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith.

“From what I’ve heard, Mr.

“The Speaker has been contacted by MI5 and is now warning members of parliament that a Chinese government agent has been active here in parliament, working with a Member of Parliament, clearly to subvert the processes here,” Smith said.

“As a Member of Parliament sanctioned by the Chinese government, I say that this is a cause for grave concern,” he added.

According to The Guardian, the Chinese national is thought to be based in the UK and has ties to the Chinese government.

“The individual does not work at the Chinese embassy,” according to the newspaper.

For the first time in MI6’s history, its head, Richard Moore, referred to China as “the single greatest priority.”

Three Chinese nationals were expelled from the UK in 2020, allegedly because they were spies posing as journalists.

The MI5 claimed to be working for China’s state security minister, but China denied the claims.

Last year, China sanctioned ten UK organizations, as well as MPs Smith, Nus Ghani, Neil O’Brien, and Tim Loughton, for allegedly spreading “lies and disinformation” about alleged Uygur Muslim human rights violations in Xinjiang province.

In exchange, Hoyle had denied the Chinese ambassador access to the House of Commons.