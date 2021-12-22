British MPs want to know what’s going on with a jailed Kashmiri human rights activist.

British lawmakers want to know what’s going on with a jailed Kashmiri human rights activist.

A group of British parliamentarians has written to India’s high commissioner in the UK, requesting an update on the whereabouts of a Kashmiri human rights defender who was arrested in November.

Under an anti-terror law, India’s National Investigation Agency arrested 23 people.

Khurram Parvez was detained just days after being stopped at New Delhi’s international airport on his way to Geneva for the UN Human Rights Council’s 33rd session.

Khurram was arrested, according to British MPs, after his organization “criticized security forces for allegedly killing civilians during a controversial (Nov.

15) A shootout in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, with alleged rebels, also known as the Hyderpora shootout.

“As you are aware, Mr Parvez’s arrest has raised concerns not only in the United Kingdom, but also at the United Nations, where Mary Lawlor, the UN’s special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, made clear that Mr Parvez is not a terrorist but a human rights defender,” the letter reads.

“We understand that, in addition to Mr Parvez, nearly 2,500 Kashmiris have been detained under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the last two years,” the statement said.

The parliamentarians also wanted an answer from India on their request for an “independent and transparent inquiry into the killings of civilians by security forces during the Hyderpora shootout in November.”

In November of that year,

The government of Indian-administered Kashmir ordered an investigation into the shootout that resulted in the deaths of four people on August 18.

The inquiry’s report, which was supposed to be finished in 15 days, has yet to be made public.

Three of the four victims’ families disputed the police version of events, claiming that their relatives had no ties to militancy.

The bodies of two civilians were returned to their families for last rites, a departure from the standard practice of burying those suspected of being militants or their associates in remote hamlets.

The coordinator of the is Khurram, who is currently imprisoned in New Delhi, India’s capital.

