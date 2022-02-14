British officials have warned that if Putin invades Ukraine, he should ‘get out while you can.’

Britain has warned that if Putin invades Ukraine, he should ‘get out while you can.’

James Heappey, the Minister for the Armed Forces, has urged British citizens to leave Ukraine while flights and roads are still open.

A minister has warned that missiles and bombs could be launched on Ukrainian cities “within minutes” of Vladimir Putin giving the order to invade.

British nationals should leave Ukraine as soon as possible, according to Armed Forces Minister James Heappey, while flights and roads are still open.

He warned that a Russian attack “could effectively happen without notice” and that the situation in the eastern European country could quickly deteriorate.

“I am no longer asking people to register on a website,” he told Sky News.

“I am emphasizing to people that they should leave Ukraine now, while the commercial means are available and the motorways are open for them to drive out across the border.”

“This isn’t a forewarning about what could happen in three months.”

“Because a greater level of imminence has been reached, this is not a warning that will be followed by more warnings.”

“This is a warning because missiles and bombs could be landing on Ukrainian cities minutes after Putin gives the order, so British citizens should leave now while they still have the chance.”

Mr Heappey said it’s impossible to say how many British citizens are still in Ukraine, and that the situation is very different from the evacuation of Afghanistan in August.

“It’s impossible to know how many have left so far because this is such a different country than Afghanistan,” he said.

“People can simply get in their cars and drive across the Ukrainian border into Poland.”

The warning comes as Russian troops are believed to have amassed 130,000 troops on the Ukrainian border.

Diplomatic efforts, according to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, are unlikely to deter an invasion.

He compared the current situation to the appeasement policy toward Nazi Germany in the run-up to World War II in the 1930s, saying there was “a whiff of Munich in the air from some in the West.”

“The worrying thing is that, despite the massive amount of increased diplomacy, that military,” Mr Wallace told The Sunday Times.

