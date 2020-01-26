British pensioner, 80, set to marry Egyptian toyboy, 35 – but insists he’s NOT a ‘freeloader’

An 80-year-old woman who fell in love with an Egyptian toyboy after meeting him on social media says she is determined to marry him – despite their 45-year age gap.

Iris Jones, from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, first struck up a conversation with Mohamed Ahmed Irbriham, 35, last summer on a Facebook group exploring aetheism.

Within a fortnight, Mohamed had professed his love and by November, Iris had arranged to fly over to Cairo to meet him in person.

She was quickly smitten with the 6ft 2in quality inspector – who lost his job in order to take time off and meet Iris – and became intimate just hours after her arrival in the country.

Despite only having just met, they decided to get married in Cairo, but the British Embassy told Iris she would need her divorce papers and also a certificate of no impediment proving she was free to wed again.

Before returning to England, Iris met Mohamed’s mother, 70, who has given the pair her blessing and said they ‘got on like a house on fire’.

Iris, who divorced her ex-husband more than 40 years ago, is now saving up to return to Egypt and marry Mohamed, who is from Giza.

Her sons, Steve, 54 and Darren, 53, have expressed concerns over the relationship, but Iris insists Mohamed is not after her money or a British passport – and their love for one another is real.

Speaking to Sunday People, the former cleaner, who lives off her state pension and disability benefit, said: ‘If he’s marrying me for my fortune he’ll be sadly disappointed, because I live on a pension.

‘I’ve spent years making other people happy, now I just want to marry the man I love before I die.’

Mohamed also insists their relationship is genuine and said that ‘love has no age’.

He said: ‘It is not right people look at everything through materialism. If they do, they have no feelings.’

Iris has now vowed to return to Mohamed.

She added: ‘I’ve met the right person aged 80 and it’s true love.’