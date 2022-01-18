The average Briton will spend eight and a half months of their lives shopping in supermarkets.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults, they visit stores three times per week on average, spending just over 37 minutes each time.

This equates to nearly two hours per week, or more than four full days per year – and that’s before you factor in the additional 22 minutes it takes to get to and from the supermarket during a typical seven-day period.

Bother commissioned the research, which confirms that a quick trip to the supermarket may cost you more than you think.

During each shop, the average Brit spends £53.85 and buys an average of 19 items.

That means the average adult will buy 186,732 items and spend £529,238 on groceries over the course of their lifetime.

Bother believes that people shouldn’t have to traipse around a supermarket for these necessities, and that there is a better way to purchase these items that is better for both people and the environment.

According to the company, its AI Bother brain helps customers learn what they need and when they need it, and then adds it to their delivery box so they never run out while still maintaining control.

“Supermarket shopping is a chore Brits spend far too much time doing, from making lists and remembering items, to driving and parking, walking up and down aisles, and then having to lug it all home,” Douglas Morton, founder of Bother, said.

Most people do not believe that online supermarkets are any better.

We believe there is a better way for people and the environment.”

Slow walkers and forgetting an item you had specifically gone shopping for are among the top supermarket irritants, according to Brits, who reveal that the most popular time to do a supermarket shop is 12:53 on Saturday.

Long lines, navigating new supermarket layouts, and people who refuse to move out of the way irritate customers.

Food shopping is also boring, irritating, and tiring for millions of Britons, who struggle to find staff members to assist them, spillages, too much noise, and feeling pressured to pack bags quickly.

