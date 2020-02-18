British photographer Mark O’Neill’s incredible pictures of Brutalist monuments

They may look like relics of an alien civilisation, but these structures are actually Brutalist monuments and war memorials found across Central and Southeastern Europe.

The architectural jaw-droppers – some of which now lie abandoned – have been captured in a set of stunning photographs by British photographer Mark O’Neill.

The Berkshire-based photographer’s obsession with Brutalism in the former Yugoslavia and surrounding countries began in 2011 when he visited Bulgaria with his parents.

‘The unusual structures work well with my style of photography and are visually impressive, but I became absorbed by the stories behind the monuments,’ Mark said.

‘Located in former war zones, many of them have become victims of their political environment and bear the scars to show it. Some were subject to military occupation during the Balkan conflicts and it’s not unusual to find bullet-holes and spent ammunition around the sites.’

Mark’s photographs include incredible shots of jagged rock structures and huge, imposing monuments whose glories have faded over time. Some boast chilling clues to a war-ravaged past, while some have either been vandalised or left to decay.

Some though stand in readiness for restoration, thanks to a surge in interest and popularity for Brutalist masterpieces.

Mark trained his lens on places like the Battle of Sutjeska Memorial Monument Park – situated in what is now Bosnia – which paid tribute to Communist leader Tito but became a minefield during the devastating Balkan wars between 1991 and 2001.

Other monuments and buildings – like the 12-story Petrova Gora monument in Croatia – were also used by the military during the conflicts.

Mark has captured these amazing pieces of history in both daylight and at night, with some of the more stunning results coming after he camped out during darkness to achieve the perfect, spooky shot.

‘I like to capture photographs between dusk and dawn,’ he continued. ‘With light being the medium of photography, the night becomes my blank canvas and allows me creative freedom.

‘Using a hand-held torch to illuminate structures, I can pick out the individual elements I want to work with and combine my lighting with the effects of a long exposure to create a surreal aesthetic. Visiting these places at night also brings a completely different element to exploring a foreign land.’

Visit Mark’s Instagram page or website to see more of his work.