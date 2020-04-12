British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plays Sudoku | Abroad

After leaving intensive care, the Prime Minister has been able to take short walks between rest periods.

Prime Minister Johnson was taken to St. Thomas’ Hospital in central London on Sunday evening, ten days after testing positive for the corona virus.

Fears of his health grew as symptoms worsened and he was placed in intensive care the next day.

It was later said that he was “in a good mood” and “had excellent contact” with the doctors and that he is getting better.