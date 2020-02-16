British skier, 55, is beaten unconscious with a ski pole by snowboarder on Austrian slope

A British man has been airlifted to hospital after he was beaten unconscious by a snowboarder using a ski pole in Austria.

The UK tourist, who has not been named, suffered severe injuries in the attack which started after he challenged the snowboarder following a near collision with his ski group.

The snowboarder, who was wearing a grey or anthracite coloured jacket and helmet, launched the attack just before closing time at the Zillertal Arena in Rohrberg.

It is the largest skiing region in the Zillertal Valley, with 88.8 miles of slopes stretching over two provinces and with 52 cable cars and lifts.

The victim was reportedly unhappy about the near collision and challenged the snowboarder, causing a row to break out that quickly became violent, according to local media.

It appears that the attacker grabbed a ski pole from a member of the skiing group before allegedly hitting the British man over the head several times.

As the British man was not wearing a crash helmet he suffered severe injuries and had to be airlifted to hospital in Schwaz, around 15 miles away.

The snowboarder reportedly fled from the group after the British man collapsed.

Police have now appealed for witnesses who might be able to help identify the snowboarder.