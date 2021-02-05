British stocks down 0.14 pct Wednesday

LONDON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — British stocks decreased on Wednesday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index down by 0.14 percent, or 8.83 points, to close at 6,507.82 points.

Vodafone Group, a British multinational telecommunications conglomerate, soared 5.87 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. Aviva and M&G increased by 3.66 percent and 2.30 percent, respectively.

GlaxoSmithKline, a British pharmaceutical company, was the worst performer in the blue chips, with its shares losing 6.29 percent. Rolls-Royce Holdings, a UK-based engineering company, dropped 3.04 percent. Melrose Industries, a London-based company that specializes in buying and improving underperforming businesses, fell 2.22 percent. Enditem