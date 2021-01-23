British stocks down 0.30 pct Friday

LONDON, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — British stocks decreased on Friday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index down by 0.30 percent, or 20.35 points, to close at 6,695.07 points.

RELX, a British multinational information and analytics company, soared 2.75 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. SSE and Ashtead Group increased by 2.55 percent and 1.91 percent, respectively.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, an Anglo-Spanish multinational airline holding company, was the worst performer in the blue chips, with its shares losing 3.41 percent. Next, a British multinational clothing, footwear and home products retailer, dropped 2.99 percent. Melrose Industries, a London-based company that specialises in buying and improving underperforming businesses, fell 2.82 percent. Enditem