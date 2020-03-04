British stocks up 0.95 pct Tuesday

LONDON, March 3 (Xinhua) — British stocks rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index up by 0.95 percent, or 63.31 points, to close at 6,718.20 points.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, an Anglo-Spanish multinational airline holding company, soared 7.23 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. M&G and Just Eat Takeaway increased by 4.65 percent and 4.50 percent, respectively.

Barclays, a British multinational investment bank and financial services company, was the worst performer in the blue chips, with its shares losing 2.61 percent. Hargreaves Lansdown, a financial service company, dropped 2.28 percent. WM Morrison Supermarkets, a chain of supermarkets, fell 2.22 percent. Enditem