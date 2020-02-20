British stocks up 1.02 pct Wednesday

LONDON, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — British stocks rose on Wednesday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index up by 1.02 percent, or 75.01 points, to close at 7,457.02 points.

Flutter Entertainment, a sports betting, gaming and entertainment provider, soared 4.06 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. EVRAZ and Melrose Industries increased by 3.50 percent and 3.42 percent, respectively.

NMC Health, a private healthcare services provider, was the worst performer in the blue chips, with its shares losing 7.25 percent. Rolls-Royce Holdings, a Britain-based engineering company, dropped 1.90 percent. Auto Trader Group, a British digital automotive marketplace, fell 1.14 percent. Enditem