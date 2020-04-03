British stocks up 1.95 pct Tuesday

LONDON, March 31 (Xinhua) — British stocks rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark FTSE 100 Index up by 1.95 percent, or 108.22 points, to close at 5,671.96 points.

Imperial Brands, a British multinational tobacco company, soared 12.29 percent, the top gainer of the blue chips. Smiths Group and Flutter Entertainment increased by 9.91 percent and 9.86 percent, respectively.

Fresnillo, a Mexican-based precious metals mining company, was the worst performer in the blue chips, with its shares losing 4.74 percent. United Utilities Group, a British water company, dropped 4.71 percent. Lloyds Banking Group, a major British financial institution, fell 4.48 percent. Enditem