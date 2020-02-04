Infosurhoy

British taxes are a matter for us, not United States,…

0
By on News

LONDON, Jan 23 – Britain’s tax policy is a matter for the British government, not the United States or the European Union, trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday when asked about pressure from the U.S. administration over a planned digital tax.

“Let me be absolutely clear, UK tax policy is a matter for the UK Chancellor, it’s not a matter for the U.S. it’s not a matter for the EU, it’s not a matter for anybody else, and we will make the decisions that are right for Britain,” Truss said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James)

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply