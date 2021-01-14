British tennis star Andy Murray tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray of Britain has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his trip to Australia, British media reported on Thursday.

Murray, 33, planned to take a chartered flight to Melbourne this week as the five-time Australian Open runner-up received a wildcard for this year’s tournament.

Despite of the positive result, Murray is still hopeful to make his journey on a later date before the main stage of the Australian Open is unveiled on February 8.

Due to a lingering pelvic injury, Murray missed several competitions in the past two years and the former world number one is placed 123rd in the latest ATP world ranking. Enditem