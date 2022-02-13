British Turkish Cypriots are urging the Speaker of the House of Commons to visit Northern Cyprus.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow is being urged to visit Northern Cyprus by British Turkish Cypriots.

The visit of Sir Lindsay Hoyle will “show equality and pave the way for new negotiations” between Northern Cyprus and the United Kingdom, according to the group.

On Sunday, British Turkish Cypriots urged the Speaker of the House of Commons to extend his visit to the island to include a visit to Northern Cyprus and its officials.

“Britain is a guarantor power in the Cyprus talks.”

We British Turkish Cypriots would expect and appreciate The Speaker of Parliament, Sir Lindsey Hoyle, to extend his visit to Turkish Cypriot officials in the north while in Cyprus,” the Council of Turkish Cypriots Association UK (CTCA-UK) said in a statement.

On Monday, Hoyle will begin a three-day official visit to the Greek Cypriot government.

A trip to Northern Cyprus “would demonstrate equality and pave the way for new negotiations between the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) and the UK,” according to the statement.

Hoyle is expected to meet Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and other officials during his first visit to the island before visiting Lefkosa (Nicosia) and British bases in Episkopi and Akrotiri.

Despite a series of UN diplomatic efforts, Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

Turkish Cypriots were forced to withdraw into enclaves due to ethnic attacks that began in the early 1960s.

Following a Greek Cypriot coup in 1974 aimed at annexing Greece, Turkiye intervened militarily as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

In 1983, the TRNC was established as a result of this.

In recent years, there has been a sporadic peace process, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkiye, Greece, and the United Kingdom.

The Greek Cypriot administration joined the EU in 2004, the same year the UN’s Annan plan to end the long-running conflict was thwarted.