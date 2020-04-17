British war veteran gathers millions against Corona

keystone-sda.ch 1/7 Shortly before his 100th birthday, the veteran started a very special campaign.

AFP 2/7 The Briton, who was operated on his hip, managed 100 arduous laps with his rollator in the garden at home and thus raised the equivalent of well over 15 million francs by Thursday afternoon.

keystone-sda.ch 3/7 He wants to support the national health system with the money.







keystone-sda.ch 7/7 Here: The veteran with his daughter and two grandchildren.

Just before his 100th birthday, veteran Tom Moore won a very special fight. The Briton, who was operated on his hip, managed 100 arduous laps with his rollator in the garden at home and thus collected almost 14 million pounds, equivalent to 16.9 million francs, by Thursday afternoon. With the money, Captain Tom, as he is called, wants to support the healthcare system.

“I am fine. I hope you are all well, too, »said the senior on Thursday in the English village of Marston Moretaine after the last round of his day-long campaign. Moore, who will soon turn 100, wanted to thank the employees of the National Health Service (NHS) with his unusual initiative. They would have helped him treat his skin cancer and broken hip.

Praised by Health Minister

The response was overwhelming: hundreds of thousands of people around the world were so enthusiastic about his initiative that they reached deep into their pockets and made generous donations. Doctors, nurses, athletes and politicians congratulated the British. Health Minister Matt Hancock said the senior was inspiring.

The hymns of praise overturned on social media: Captain Tom was one of his favorite people and was a friendly, humble, gentle, heroic man, a fan on Facebook. The retiree’s original goal was also modest: after 100 laps with the rollator, he wanted to have raised £ 1,000 to his 100th birthday on April 30 – around 1200 francs. Now it has become a multiple in a much shorter time. For many Britons, he’s a hero. Soldiers stood at his side during his last rounds.

Captain Tom is said to be knighted

That the senior is so committed to the chronically underfunded NHS must be balm for the hard work of the employees there. They have a particularly difficult time fighting the pandemic: among other things, British hospitals lack respiratory equipment, protective equipment and hospital staff. In an emergency, some carers put garbage bags on to protect themselves from the pathogen.

For those who were very worried during the pandemic, Moore also had words of comfort: “The sun will shine on you again and the clouds will move away,” said the 99-year-old. There is already a petition that Captain Tom should now be knighted. He doesn’t expect anything like that, said the senior modestly – although: “Sir Thomas Moore actually sounds quite good.” (SDA / bra)

