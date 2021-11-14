Britney Spears can marry, buy a house, and sue her parents now that she is no longer under conservatorship.

LOS ANGELES — She now has command of both her bank account and her uterus.

She can buy a house, get married in that Versace gown she mentioned on Instagram, and choose when to work — and when not to.

Judge Brenda J. Hernandez of the Los Angeles County Superior Court

Britney Spears has the right to sue her parents after Penny ended her high-profile, nearly 14-year conservatorship.

And there are signs that she might.

But, perhaps more importantly, her public tribulations have demonstrated how a legal tool intended to protect vulnerable people can also harm them.

“Britney’s case highlighted a number of clear issues that have impacted and will continue to impact conservatorship cases for years to come,” said Christopher Melcher, a key member of Katie Holmes’ legal team in her divorce from Tom Cruise and a prominent family and probate law expert.

“This case has brought attention to the lack of due process for adults in probate conservatorships,” Melcher said.

“Britney had no idea.”

There was no testimony taken during the first hearing, which lasted 10 minutes.

This case resulted in her being barred from removing her IUD, using her cellphone, or remarrying.”

Despite the fact that the process was intended for the most severely disabled, Melcher, who is also Kanye West’s divorce lawyer, said Spears performed nearly 250 shows during her 13-year conservatorship.

“It also highlighted the public’s power,” he added.

“None of this would have happened without the Free Britney movement.”

It shone a light on these highly confidential proceedings.”

For months, Spears’ fight for personal liberty captivated the nation.

“This is a watershed moment for Britney Spears,” her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said after the hearing on Friday afternoon.

“A lot of people have asked if we’ll keep looking into Mr.

Spears, Jamie

My client, Britney, has the final say.”

“What’s next for Britney — and this is the first time that this could be said for about a year,” Rosengart said repeatedly to reporters outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, surrounded by the star’s adoring fans.

