Britney Spears remembers her breakup with Justin Timberlake as “the greatest in the world”

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were the most acclaimed and famous couple in the Disney universe two decades ago. Both began their journey in Hollywood thanks to the Disney Channel, a platform that catapulted them to fame and to discover love.

Still, theirs ended somewhat abruptly. Overnight, the one that seemed like an unbreakable love story blew up. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake made the news for weeks, months, and years.

Although they did not end very well, it seems that time heals everything and Britney has wanted to remember, in a friendly way, who was her partner. The singer shared a video on her Instagram profile on Wednesday where she danced the song Filthy of her ex, Justin Timberlake.

“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever you are supposed to do these days,” I started writing in the post to continue ensuring that I was not dancing but just was bored: “As you can see, I’m not really dancing … I’m very bored ».

A confinement in which he wanted to make it clear that, despite his painful breakup, Justin is a great man: «I know we had one of the biggest breaks in the world 20 years ago. But hey, man is a genius. .