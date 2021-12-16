Briton Miles Routledge was forced to flee for his life during a camping trip in war-torn Sudan after becoming trapped on a Kabul ‘holiday.’

Miles Routledge, a British tourist trapped on a ‘holiday’ in Kabul, was forced to flee for his life while on a camping trip in war-torn Sudan.

After being threatened with violence, a British citizen who traveled to Afghanistan just as Kabul fell and had to be evacuated has now fled war-torn South Sudan.

Miles Routledge, 21, arrived in the North African country with a tent and canned food earlier this week to “teach memes.”

Despite the Foreign Office’s advice against all travel to the country, Miles said he planned on hiking for the next few weeks before crossing into Uganda.

Since seceding from the Republic of Sudan in 2011, South Sudan has been engulfed in a brutal civil war that has claimed the lives of 383,000 people.

His journey has been documented on Twitter, and he claims to have been in Juba, the capital, teaching locals about “memes” as well as handing out cash to the homeless.

However, after being threatened with violence, he was forced to flee, and the military has been closing roads.

“I wouldn’t say it’s fear, but concern,” Miles told the Sun Online. “I’ve had some people try to threaten me with violence and scam me.”

“So I got out of that situation by running and catching a buggie taxi to the airport as they tried to catch up with me; thankfully, they lost track of me.”

“The military appears to have closed some roads leading to the capital,” Miles continued.

“Last night, I got a last-minute flight.

I’m about to board a plane to Kenya.

“Fortunately, nothing went wrong, and I’m glad I did it because it helped a lot of people who wouldn’t have received assistance from the UN.”

Miles has now tweeted his fears of being marooned in South Sudan, claiming that someone has anonymously told him that if he leaves, he will be arrested at the Kenyan border.

He also expressed concern after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it was investigating a mysterious illness in the country following the deaths of 89 people.

“I promised myself that if I go on another adventure, I’m going to look after myself and not letting anyone evacuate me; instead, I’m going to leave on my own,” Miles tweeted.

“I’m thinking about my options because this could mean a nationwide lockdown, which I’m not prepared for because I don’t have access to banking.”

“There isn’t enough infrastructure here to withdraw money, so I have an expiration date, and I don’t want to get infected.”

“I’ve had one person email me anonymously stating how they have powerful friends and how they’ve requested to have me…,” he continued.

