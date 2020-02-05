Britons BACK Boris Johnson’s hard-line plans to block automatic release of terrorists

An overwhelming majority of the British public have swung behind Boris Johnson’s emergency laws to block the early release of terrorists from jail.

In the wake of the Streatham stabbings, the Prime Minister scrambled to appease a national outcry that yet another jihadist had carried out an attack after being freed from prison midway through their sentence.

The government is now thrashing out legislation to prevent any more terrorists being automatically released without the green light from a new souped-up Parole Board of ‘cynical hardened’ ex-judges.

Mr Johnson’s tough stance has won the backing of 72 per cent of voters, according to a snap poll by YouGov.

Of the 3,175 people polled, 12 per cent opposed the move and 15 per cent said they were unsure.

They were asked the question: ‘Currently most people sent to prison are entitled to automatic release on licence after serving half of their sentence. It has been proposed that people convicted of terrorist offences should not be automatically released, and instead should be able to apply to a parole board for release after serving two-thirds of their sentence. Do you support or oppose this proposal?’

The survey of public opinion flies in the face of a mounting backlash against the PM’s proposed laws.

Human rights campaigners are already lining up to condemn the legislation because it retrospectively alters sentences.

The civil rights group Liberty branded the proposal ‘dangerous’ while Labour’s shadow attorney general Shami Chakrabarti made clear her strong objections.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ms Chakrabarti said: ‘I do not support changing people’s sentences’, before admitting there was a ‘grey area’ in certain cases.

She added: ‘The trickier question is … about people who’ve already been sentenced and the suggestion is when they were sentenced the judge knew they would be subject to automatic release at a certain point and now that will no longer be automatic.

‘It is obviously for the government to demonstrate that they’re proposing to change the administration of the sentence, rather than the sentence itself and they’re going to have to demonstrate that to the courts.’

It sets the stage for a bitter court battle, as it has been mooted that the campaigners could use the European Court of Human Rights to contest the laws.

Yet Mr Johnson, who burnished his tough-on-crime credentials in an election campaign which was rocked by the London Bridge attack, will be buoyed by last night’s poll which put him on the right side of public opinion.

His clampdown on early releases came after Sudesh Amman went on a stabbing spree in south London on Sunday after being released from Belmarsh jail midway through his sentence for possessing extremist material.

After slashing two people – both injured but alive – the knifeman, who wore a hoax explosive vest, was shot dead by undercover officers.

Mr Johnson vowed to act, and his justice minister Robert Buckland got the ball rolling on legislation which could see terrorists jailed for life or permanent conditions placed on their release.

At least 18 more terrorists are due to be freed from prison without a review within months under laws passed by Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments in 2003 and 2008.

No10 refused to be drawn today on whether they would be allowed out in the interim.

And ministers will this week try to ram through legislation to stop 220 extremists already in jail being set free half way into their sentence.

Mr Buckland said serving terrorist prisoners will not be released before their full sentence has been served without a risk assessment from a beefed-up Parole Board

The body – made up of ‘cynical hardened’ former judges and experts – will assess whether a prisoner should be let out two-thirds of the way into their sentence.

If they believe they are still a danger, then they will have to serve the entirety of their sentence.