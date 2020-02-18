Britons battered by Storm Dennis face MORE misery with four-day deluge

Thousands of Britons are being forced to abandon their homes as the country battles the worst floods in 200 years in the aftermath of Storm Dennis, with four more days of rain this week set to result in a ‘national emergency’.

Officials are urging residents in South Wales, Yorkshire, Shropshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire to evacuate, warning the UK is ‘not out of the woods yet’ and they risk their own safety if they stay put.

Communities worst-hit by last weekend’s storm are braced for further misery tomorrow when two inches of rain falls in just 24 hours. York, Sheffield and Leeds face up to another three inches of downpours throughout Friday, which the Met Office say won’t relent until the early hours of Saturday.

There are still 350 flood alerts in place nationwide – including six severe ‘danger to life’ warnings – with the latest put in place after the River Severn burst its banks.

More than 1,000 rescue workers are battling around the clock to save people from their inundated homes before more rain hits.

In Monmouth pensioners were carried out on inflatable stretchers, while in Ironbridge, Shropshire, families were left clutching their possessions – including their pets – in a bid to save them from muddy flood water inside their properties.

The Prime Minister has so far resisted calls to arrange a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee and has no plans to visit any of the areas devastated by flooding. He is believed to be staying at the Chevening Estate in Sevenoaks, Kent, with his partner Carrie Symonds while Parliament is in recess.

As well as 1,000 staff, the Environment Agency claims three miles of barriers have been deployed and 90 pumps are now in action.

The latest flood warning, for the River Severn in Telford, prompted the evacuation of about 30 properties as water pressure caused the road surface to crack and levels threatened to overtop the barrier.

Residents of the Wharfage, located along the river, were being taken to a cafe on the High Street in Ironbridge while 21 cars parked in the area were taken to a nearby park and ride to save them from flooding, Telford and Wrekin Council said.

Affected areas in Bridgnorth include Severn Terrace, Riverside and local caravan parks.

The council said the river’s flood peak was moving towards the Ironbridge Gorge and was expected to arrive there later on Tuesday while the Environment Agency said river levels could reach 22ft by the afternoon.

Environment Agency manager for Herefordshire and Worcestershire Dave Throup, who has said the level of flooding has left affected areas in ‘uncharted territory’, added that water is at ‘exceptionally high levels’ around Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding, from West Mercia Police, warned: ‘We know some people want to stay in their homes but we would really ask that for their own safety they find alternative arrangements.

‘The levels could remain high for a few days and while they are fine now, the situation could change rapidly.

‘Not only are they risking their own safety but the safety of emergency services who ultimately could have to rescue them.’

There was relief in Upton upon Severn and Uckinghall in Worcestershire this morning that flood defences had not been breached. But Mr Throup urged people in those areas to ‘remain vigilant’.

He added: ‘There may be some short-term drops in levels but they may well rise again. We’re certainly not out of the woods yet, there is quite a long way to go with this flood.’

The River Wye reached its highest levels on record on Monday, peaking at around 20ft, with residents in Hereford saying they had never seen anything like it.

Meanwhile, the River Trent, which had prompted a severe flood warning for Burton-on-Trent, also peaked at record levels of just below 13ft on Tuesday.

John Curtin, Environment Agency executive director of flood and coastal risk management, said defences had held strong, protecting more than 5,000 properties in the area.

In Ironbridge, retired foundry worker Graham Hickman, 70, said the flooding is the worst he has ever seen.

He said: ‘I’ve lived here since 1950 and the last time it was this bad was 2000. We’ve been told the river will peak about 6pm tonight.

‘I’m not concerned about it at the moment but it’s certainly the worst I can remember it being. We’re all very resolute here in Ironbridge but people are very worried about what will happen. I’m worried for the town and what it will mean for tourism.’

A local wine and cocktail bar has been turned into a contact point for residents who want to escape their homes, as no official refuge has been offered by the council.

Mike Perks, owner of Cleo’s cocktail and wine bar said: ‘We don’t usually open on a Tuesday but the council rang us last night and asked us to help.

‘We’ve opened especially today so people can come in and get info from the council.

‘People are pretty buoyant to be honest. Everyone was in here early this morning and we supplied coffees, teas and bacon sandwiches. There’s a real Dunkirk spirit.’

Josh Curtis, 25, is a manager at the White Hart pub, which is directly opposite the river and the flood barriers in Ironbridge.

He said: ‘We’re not worried. We’ve put all safety protocols on place. but as you can see the water is quite high.

‘I’ve never seen it this bad. We’ve had to cancel all our dinner and overnight reservations.’

Across the river from the town centre is a small group of cottages built directly on the riverbank called Ladywood.

Residents have been told to evacuate, but some are staying put. Engineer Ian Amos, 60, said he is confident his own commercial flood defences would work.

He said: ‘I’ve lived here since spring 2019 and this is the worst I’ve seen it.

‘We’re a bit higher here than some of the other houses on our row and I think the water won’t breach us.

He added that the flooding was just part and parcel of living so close to the river, saying: ‘We’ve moved into the most beautiful part of the world and this is just one consequence.

‘If it becomes dangerous then obviously we’ll leave.’

Stu Mason, 40, said: ‘It hasn’t been this bad since 2000. Worried isn’t the right word, it’s just upsetting at the moment and inconvenient.’

Phil Stirling said: ‘We haven’t been told to leave yet. So far the only thing in the house is the cellar.’

It comes after the River Wye reached its highest levels on record on Monday, peaking at around 20ft, with the Environment Agency describing levels as ‘exceptional’ and residents in Hereford saying they had never seen anything like it.

EA manager for Herefordshire and Worcestershire Dave Throup said the level of flooding is difficult to believe.

Mr Throup, who is from Worcestershire, tweeted on Monday night: ‘I’ve seen things today I would not have believed. Large parts of my home town and village are underwater tonight. This is not normal flooding, we are in uncharted territory.’

West Mercia Police advised people in Upton-upon-Severn and Uckinghall in Worcestershire to evacuate on Monday evening due to rising levels on the River Severn.

Assistant Chief Constable Geoff Wessell said there was a ‘level of relief’ for Upton-upon-Severn on Tuesday morning as flood defences appeared not to have been breached.

He told BBC Breakfast: ‘It’s not overtopped. Preparations were made. We’ve had good support from the locals to leave if they needed to. But a level of relief for us.’

Mr Wessell advised people to remain cautious, not to drive through floodwater and to remain ready to leave their homes if they need to.

Five people have died as result of Storm Dennis, with the family of Yvonne Booth, who was swept away by floodwater near Tenbury in Worcestershire on Sunday, saying they have been left ‘devastated’ after her body was found on Monday.

The 55-year-old, from the Great Barr area of Birmingham, was described as a ‘very much loved member of our family’ in a statement from relatives, released through police.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said it had pulled one man from the River Teme at Eastham Bridge on Sunday morning, with a female casualty still unaccounted for as of about 4pm.

A man in his 60s also died on Sunday after being pulled from the River Tawe near Trebanos Rugby Club in Wales, but Dyfed-Powys Police said his death was not being linked to the bad weather.

A 42-year-old hill walker was found dead after he went hiking in the Scottish Highlands on Sunday.

Police were scrambled to Stob Ban, a 3,278ft munro located on the south side of Glen Nevis, northwest of Kinlochleven, Highlands at around 1pm on Sunday, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bodies of two men were pulled from rough seas off Kent on Saturday as the UK was struck by a storm for the second weekend in a row.

Other severe flood warnings remain in place for the River Severn at Upton upon Severn and Uckinghall, the River Wye at Hereford and Hampton Bishop, the River Trent at Burton upon Trent and the River Lugg at Hampton Bishop.

In Wales, there are two severe warnings in place on the River Wye at Monmouth in what Natural Resources Wales called both ‘defended’ and ‘undefended’ areas.

Homes in Monmouth were evacuated and the organisation said the river had gone above seven metres by Tuesday morning.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said Tuesday will bring a brief respite from the worst of the weather for most of the UK, with sunny spells and showers, but warned areas of Wales could see downpours.

‘With the ground being so saturated, it’s not going to help the situation. And there’s more persistent rain coming on Wednesday.’