Britons embrace the first day of rain after 36 days on lockdown following sunniest April since 1929

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Britons have embraced the first day of rain after 36 days in lockdown with a week’s worth set to fall in 12 hours – a stark contrast to the rest of this month which saw the sunniest April since records began in 1929, according to forecasters.

The month has seen 212.5 hours of sunshine so far compared to 211.9 hours in 2015, said the Met Office.

But the latest forecast brings the heatwave crashing to an end with heavy showers in England and Wales today, downpours with sunny spells tomorrow and thunder expected on Thursday.

Social media users reacted to the abrupt change in conditions with #rain trending on Twitter as many without gardens are thankful for the respite, while others are relieved they will no longer be tempted outside by the record-breaking heat.

The weather service said the ‘unsettled’ theme will likely last into the beginning of May, becoming more ‘settled’ into the second week, May 11 onward, with ‘mixed’ conditions until the end of the month.

Temperatures plummeted by 50F (10C) on Monday night with the mercury dropping to around 52F (11C) in London today.

One Twitter user posted: ‘Lovely start to the day. Loving the sound of rain for a change. Refreshing.’

Another wrote: ‘There’s something quite reassuring about the fact that, amid a global pandemic, rain is trending on Twitter in the UK.’

A third added: ‘It’s rained all night but I suppose that makes it easier to stay at home.’

A fourth said: ‘Feel like I’ve come back off holiday from Costa del Garden.’

Met Office Meteorologist Bonnie Diamond told MailOnline: ‘Several weather fronts bringing rain across England and Wales today, we could see 5-15mm of rain within 12 hours, with a few spots seeing 20mm.

‘It is still mostly dry and sunny for Northern Ireland and Scotland today, however tomorrow will see bands of rain moving across all parts of the UK as low pressure returns more widely.’

The average monthly rainfall in the UK is 2.9in (72.7mm) – 0.7in (18mm) per week – meaning that parts of Britain will see over a week’s worth of rainfall today in just 12 hours.

For the rest of today, the weather service forecast: ‘Cloudy across much of England and Wales with outbreaks of rain moving northwards, heavy in places, and feeling chilly. Brighter across Scotland and Northern Ireland with just a few showers.

‘Rain across England and Wales turning light and patchy, but leaving extensive mist, drizzle and low cloud. Clear spells over Scotland leading to a frost in places.’

Eight flood alerts have also been issued across England by the Environment Agency.

BBC Meteorologist Matt Taylor also tweeted about the April heatwave, saying ‘all areas saw “above average” amounts of sunshine’ with some spots ‘close to double their norm’.

He added: ‘The irony of wet weather today is not lost on me!’

For Thursday to Saturday, the Met Office forecast: ‘Sunny spells and showers for most parts, some heavy with thunder on Thursday.

‘Longer spells of rain possible on Saturday. Likely becoming warmer in the south on Saturday.’

In its longer-term forecast, the weather service wrote: ‘Looking slightly ahead into the beginning of May, the unsettled theme is likely to continue as Atlantic weather systems bring further bands of rain across to many areas, particularly in the south and the west of the UK.’

It said the second week of May has the ‘best chance’ of more ‘settled and drier’ periods with the ‘chance of thundery showers’ for a few days, then conditions looking ‘mixed’ until the end of the month.

Meanwhile, bookmaker Coral makes it odds-on at 1-2 for next month being the wettest May on record in the UK.

Coral’s John Hill said: ‘It’s going to be a damp start to the new month and our betting suggests there is a strong chance it will end as the wettest May on record in the UK.’