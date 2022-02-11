Britons have been advised to leave Ukraine due to an ‘increased threat,’ as the risk of Russian invasion grows.

As the threat of Russian invasion grows, British citizens are being advised to leave Ukraine.

As the threat of a Russian invasion grows, British nationals have been ordered to flee Ukraine, with the Foreign Office advising against all travel to the country.

The presence of Russian troops on the country’s border with Ukraine has heightened the threat of military action, according to the report, with world leaders warning that Russia could cross the border in days.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said it has decided to “further withdraw staff from Kyiv” because of the “increased threat.”

“The embassy will remain open but will not be able to provide in-person consular assistance to British nationals while commercial options remain,” it added.

The announcement comes after similar calls from the United States, Japan, South Korea, and the Netherlands today for all Ukrainian nationals to leave the country.

Last night, US President Joe Biden warned that “things could go crazy quickly” and that if Moscow invades, he would not send troops to rescue Americans.

Mr Biden told NBC News, “American citizens should leave now.”

“We’re up against one of the world’s most powerful armies.”

It’s a completely different situation, and things could quickly spiral out of control.”

The US President reiterated that he would not send troops to Ukraine under any circumstances, even to save Americans in the event of a Russian invasion.

“You’re in the middle of a global conflict.”

“We’re in a completely different world when Americans and Russians start shooting each other,” he said.

“What I’m hoping is that if [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is foolish enough to enter, he’ll be wise enough not to do anything that will harm American citizens.”

It comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned yesterday that Europe’s standoff with Russia is approaching its “most dangerous moment,” amid fears that the Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing until February 20, will provide an opportunity for Mr Putin’s troops to cross the border into Ukraine.

Russia, which has over 100,000 troops stationed near Ukraine’s borders, has denied Western accusations that it is planning an invasion of its former Soviet ally.

The Kremlin is adamant about enforcing the “red line.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Britons told to leave Ukraine amid ‘increased threat’ as risk of Russian invasion intensifies