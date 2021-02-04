Britons pay tributes to 100-year-old pandemic fundraising hero Tom Moore

LONDON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — British Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson led tributes Wednesday following the death of pandemic fundraising hero Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds to help Britain’s health service in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen has sent a private message of condolence to the family of Moore.

Meanwhile, Johnson urged people across Britain to stand at their front doors at 18:00 local time (1800 GMT) Wednesday to thank Moore by applauding him with a nationwide clap.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons (lower house of the British parliament) and House of Lords (upper house) stood in silence for one minute Wednesday in tribute to Moore.

Landmark buildings across the country, including the famous Blackpool Tower, were lit up in tribute to the army veteran.

Moore died Tuesday with coronavirus in a hospital in Bedfordshire, east England, with his family at his bedside. He had been admitted at the weekend suffering from pneumonia.

Moore, who turned 100 last April, raised more than 32 million pounds (about 43.7 million U.S. dollars) for Britain’s National Health Service by walking 100 laps of his garden during the country’s first COVID-19 lockdown last year.

His fundraising efforts won the country’s hearts and he was knighted by the Queen in July 2020.

Moore passed away as the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 3,852,623 on Tuesday. The anti-COVID fight he backed is still going on in Britain.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. Enditem