Brits are being battered by 75 mph winds and heavy rain, according to the Met Office, with more rain expected this weekend.

75 mph winds and torrential rain wreaked havoc on the UK, with temperatures plummeting to below freezing.

On Thursday evening, stormy conditions hit Scotland and the northeast of England, with winds gusting to 60 mph, while the south remained dry but cold.

According to the Met Office, most parts of the country will remain dry with plenty of sunshine on Friday, though it will be cold after a frosty start.

Later, in the far northwest, it will become wet and windy.

On Saturday, strong winds and rain will blow from the southeast, while Sunday will be rainy and windy.

It comes after the latest weather maps show that the UK will be blanketed in snow for the next 12 days as a result of a prolonged Arctic blast, with temperatures dropping to -7C in some areas next week.

Flurries will begin on February 16 and continue until the end of the month for the majority of the west coast, all the way down to Cornwall.

Check out our weather live blog for the most up-to-date information and forecasts…

Whatever the season, there are a variety of rules, regulations, and guidelines regarding what to wear while driving.

It includes everything from footwear to apparel.

According to the Highway Code, drivers must ensure that their clothing and footwear do not prevent them from using their vehicle’s controls in any way.

Dry spells with sunshine are expected tomorrow, before some areas become drier later in the day.

“Most parts will stay dry with plenty of sunshine, though it will feel cold after a frosty start,” the Met Office predicts.

“In the northwest, it’ll turn wet and windy later,” it added.

“It’s a windy evening in eastern Scotland and NE England with gusts of 50-60 mph in places,” the Met Office tweeted.

If you must travel within the next few hours, please exercise caution and check the most up-to-date travel situation.

“If you’re driving in strong winds, here are some tips.”

Eastern Scotland and NE England are having a (hashtag)windy evening, with gusts of 50-60 mph in places.

If you must travel within the next few hours, please exercise caution and check the most recent travel situation.

If you’re driving in strong winds, here’s some advice pic.twitter.comsunsFPuM2j

“Rain pushing east, affecting most areas, through Saturday,” according to the Met Office.

“Heavy and persistent rain on Sunday, especially in the central and southern parts of the state.”

“Sunny with showers on Monday.”

It gets very windy at times.

“Pastoral.”

The Met Office has released a brief summary of the weather for tonight in the United Kingdom.

“A few wintry showers in the north and west, otherwise clearing skies…,” it says.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.