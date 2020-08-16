Brits driving through France could end up in quarantine if they get out of car

Holidaymakers travelling through France will need to self-isolate upon return if they stop for a toilet break or to fill up their car with petrol.

This cause havoc for Brits simply driving through the country on the way to another destination.

France was added to the ‘quarantine list’ following fears that it could be experiencing a second wave of coronavirus.

The Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and the island of Aruba were also added – meaning this rule will apply there.

The Foreign Office states that you must self-isolate if you stop in a country not on the ‘safe list’ and you visit a petrol station or make a toilet break.

The guidance says: “If you do make a stop, you don’t need to self-isolate if no new people get into the vehicle [or]no-one in the vehicle gets out, mixes with other people, and gets in again.”

But you do need to self-isolate “if you make a stop and new people get into the vehicle, or someone gets out of the vehicle, mixes with other people and gets in again.”

If you travelling back home via France by rail or plane from another country, you must self-isolate for 14 days.

The Foreign Office states: “You’ll still need to self-isolate if you’ve visited or made a ‘transit stop’ in the previous 14 days in any country that is not on the list.

“A ‘transit stop’ is a stop where passengers can get on or off a coach, ferry, train or plane.”

The new measures, which are set to put thousands of holidays at risk, begin at 4am on Saturday.

The decision to add France to the quarantine list was made after the number of cases per 100,000 people rose to 32.1, according to the latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Spain was removed from the list when the rate hit 30, with holidaymakers learning that quarantine would be imposed less than five hours before it was introduced.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said there “has to be a cut-off” in regards to a time period for those being mandated to self-isolate on their return to the UK from abroad.

Mr Shapps was asked why it is the case that those who return to the UK from France before 4am on Saturday will not have to quarantine for 14 days whilst those returning after that time would have to do so.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I think the truth of this is, as everyone watching realises, there’s no perfect way to deal with coronavirus.

“Unless you were going to have a sliding scale that sort of said if you stay another 24 hours the you must quarantine for X amount of time, another 36 hours for Y amount of time, you know, clearly there has to be a cut-off somewhere.”

Mr Shapps added: “To be clear, the Joint Biosecurity centre have cleared our approach to this.”