Brits face unbearable sleeping conditions this weekend as overnight temperature could hit record 24C

MORE Brits are set to sleep in the buff as the heatwave causes record overnight temperatures.

Met Office forecasters warned sleeping conditions could be unbearable with the mercury up to a potential 39C (102F).

The highest overnight temperature ever recorded was 23.9C (75F) in Brighton in August 1980.

But concerned forecasters say we could see overnight highs, known as ‘tropical nights’, of around 24C (75F) this weekend.

Bonne Diamond said: “We are expecting the weekend overnight temperatures to be very high in some parts of the country.

“It is possible that we could see the overnight temperature record exceeded.”

The hot weather will last into the middle of next week and nighttime temperatures are not expected to drop below 20C (68F).

Since 2008 there have only been a handful of tropical nights where the mercury has stayed above 20C.

Bonnie added: “23C (73F) is the average temperature for August in the daytime, nevermind the nighttime so it will cause a lot of uncomfortable nights.”

