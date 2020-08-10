Brits hit by changing quarantine rules while on holiday should get compensation, says senior Tory MP David Davis

BRITS on holiday hit by changing quarantine rules should get compensation, a senior Tory MP says.

David Davis wants more support for those unexpectedly forced to self-isolate.

Hundreds of thousands of Brits were caught out when Spain was pulled from the safe list of nations last month.

With reports France could follow suit as the number of cases there grows, ex-Cabinet minister Mr Davis said: “If the Government changes the rules while you’re away, and it costs you two weeks’ work, then it’s the Government’s responsibility.”

He added: “Truth be told, if they don’t do it voluntarily, a smart trade union will take them to court anyway.”

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds added: “People should be supported where there is no guarantee employers will allow 14 days of work flexibility.”

Acting Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “The Chancellor must grant sick pay for those returning from a country where the rule changed while they were there.”

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Where possible, employers should pay quarantined workers but Government also needs to step up.”

It comes as people travelling from France to Jersey must now self-isolate for five days once they arrive — after France’s status went from green to amber.

